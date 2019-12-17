Mozilla Hacks’ 10 most-read posts of 2019

Like holiday music, lists are a seasonal cliche. They pique our interest year after year because we want a tl;dr for the 12 months gone by. To summarize, Mozilla Hacks celebrated its 10th birthday this past June, and now in December, we come to the end of a decade. Today, however, we’ll focus on the year that’s ending.

Topics and patterns

In fact, we covered plenty of interesting territory on Mozilla Hacks in 2019. Some of our most popular posts introduced experiments and special projects like Pyodide, extending the web platform for the scientific community. Mozilla WebThings, which also featured as one of 2018’s most popular posts, continued to engage attention and adoption. People want a smart home solution that is private, secure, and interoperable.

Not surprisingly, interest in Firefox release posts is stronger than ever. Firefox continues to deliver new developer tools and new consumer experiences to increase user agency, privacy, security, and choice — and our readers want the details.

Also, we’ve made remarkable progress on WebAssembly, as it extends beyond the browser and off the Web, via WASI (WebAssembly interface types) and associated tooling. Mozilla is a founding member of the Bytecode Alliance. Announced last month, this open source initiative is dedicated to creating secure new software foundations, built on new standards such as WebAssembly and WebAssembly System Interface (WASI). Plus, readers can’t get enough code cartoons, especially for visualizing complex concepts in programming.

The 2019 list

Some of the most high-traffic posts of 2019 were written in earlier years, and continue to attract readers. These are not included here. Instead, we’ll focus on what was new this year. And here they are:

…And a happy new year!

Thank you for reading and sharing Mozilla Hacks in 2019. Here’s to the amazing decade that’s ending and the new one that’s almost here.

It’s always a good year to be learning. Want to keep up with Hacks? Follow @MozillaDev on Twitter, check out our new Mozilla Developer video channel, or subscribe to our always informative and unobtrusive weekly Mozilla Developer Newsletter below.