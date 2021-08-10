Hopping on Firefox 91

August is already here, which means so is Firefox 91! This release has a Scottish locale added and, if the ‘increased contrast’ setting is checked, auto enables High Contrast mode on macOS.

Private browsing windows have an HTTPS-first policy and will automatically attempt to make all connections to websites secure. Connections will fall back to HTTP if the website does not support HTTPS.

For developers Firefox 91 supports the Visual Viewport API and adds some more additions to the Intl.DateTimeFormat object.

This blog post provides merely a set of highlights; for all the details, check out the following:

Visual Viewport API

Implemented back in Firefox 63, the Visual Viewport API was behind the pref dom.visualviewport.enabled in the desktop release. It is now no longer behind that pref and enabled by default, meaning the API is now supported in all major browsers.

There are two viewports on the mobile web, the layout viewport and the visual viewport. The layout viewport covers all the elements on a page and the visual viewport represents what is actually visible on screen. If a keyboard appears on screen, the visual viewport dimensions will shrink, but the layout viewport will remain the same.

This API gives you information about the size, offset and scale of the visual viewport and allows you to listen for resize and scroll events. You access it via the visualViewport property of the window interface.

In this simple example the resize event is listened for and when a user zooms in, hides an element in the layout, so as not to clutter the interface.

const elToHide = document.getElementById('to-hide'); var viewport = window.visualViewport; function resizeHandler() { if (viewport.scale > 1.3) elToHide.style.display = "none"; else elToHide.style.display = "block"; } window.visualViewport.addEventListener('resize', resizeHandler);

New formats for Intl.DateTimeFormat

A couple of updates to the Intl.DateTimeFormat object include new timeZoneName options for formatting how a timezone is displayed. These include the localized GMT formats shortOffset and longOffset , and generic non-location formats shortGeneric and longGeneric . The below code shows all the different options for the timeZoneName and their format.

var date = Date.UTC(2021, 11, 17, 3, 0, 42); const timezoneNames = ['short', 'long', 'shortOffset', 'longOffset', 'shortGeneric', 'longGeneric'] for (const zoneName of timezoneNames) { // Do something with currentValue var formatter = new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en-US', { timeZone: 'America/Los_Angeles', timeZoneName: zoneName, }); console.log(zoneName + ": " + formatter.format(date) ); } // expected output: // > "short: 12/16/2021, PST" // > "long: 12/16/2021, Pacific Standard Time" // > "shortOffset: 12/16/2021, GMT-8" // > "longOffset: 12/16/2021, GMT-08:00" // > "shortGeneric: 12/16/2021, PT" // > "longGeneric: 12/16/2021, Pacific Time"

You can now format date ranges as well with the new formatRange() and formatRangeToParts() methods. The former returns a localized and formatted string for the range between two Date objects:

const options = { weekday: 'long', year: 'numeric', month: 'long', day: 'numeric' }; const startDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2007, 0, 10, 10, 0, 0)); const endDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2008, 0, 10, 11, 0, 0)); const dateTimeFormat = new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en', options1); console.log(dateTimeFormat.formatRange(startDate, endDate)); // expected output: Wednesday, January 10, 2007 – Thursday, January 10, 2008

And the latter returns an array containing the locale-specific parts of a date range:

const startDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2007, 0, 10, 10, 0, 0)); // > 'Wed, 10 Jan 2007 10:00:00 GMT' const endDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2007, 0, 10, 11, 0, 0)); // > 'Wed, 10 Jan 2007 11:00:00 GMT' const dateTimeFormat = new Intl.DateTimeFormat('en', { hour: 'numeric', minute: 'numeric' }); const parts = dateTimeFormat.formatRangeToParts(startDate, endDate); for (const part of parts) { console.log(part); } // expected output (in GMT timezone): // Object { type: "hour", value: "2", source: "startRange" } // Object { type: "literal", value: ":", source: "startRange" } // Object { type: "minute", value: "00", source: "startRange" } // Object { type: "literal", value: " – ", source: "shared" } // Object { type: "hour", value: "3", source: "endRange" } // Object { type: "literal", value: ":", source: "endRange" } // Object { type: "minute", value: "00", source: "endRange" } // Object { type: "literal", value: " ", source: "shared" } // Object { type: "dayPeriod", value: "AM", source: "shared" }

Securing the Gamepad API

There have been a few updates to the Gamepad API to fall in line with the spec. It is now only available in secure contexts (HTTPS) and is protected by Feature Policy: gamepad. If access to gamepads is disallowed, calls to Navigator.getGamepads() will throw an error and the gamepadconnected and gamepaddisconnected events will not fire.