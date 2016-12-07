JavaScript Articles
Async/Await Arrive in Firefox
The new
asyncand
awaitkeywords—which make asynchronous code more concise, obvious, and maintainable—have arrived in Firefox 52. Currently available in the latest Developer Edition release, Firefox 52 is scheduled for general release in March 2017.
Visualize animations easing in DevTools
The easing (or timing function) of an animation is what dictates the way it progresses through time. For example, a linear easing means that an animation runs at the same speed throughout its duration. This means that if an element isn’t moving at first and then starts to move, it will do so instantly, as […]
Mozilla Push Server now supports topics
The Mozilla Push Service now offers the capability to provide topics for notification messages. This means that any user agent subscribed to the application will only be provided with the last message in a topic when it returns from an offline state.
Cooperative Scheduling with requestIdleCallback
requestIdleCallbacksupport has landed in Firefox Nightly, with plans to ship in Firefox 52. Historically, there's been no way for scripts to "play nice" with user interaction and page rendering, leading to choppy frame rates and laggy input. Obviously, I wouldn't be writing this post if that were still true!
Introducing debugger.html
debugger.html is a modern JavaScript debugger from Mozilla, built as a web application with React and Redux. This project was started early this year in an effort to replace the current debugger within the Firefox Developer Tools. Also, we wanted to make a debugger capable of debugging multiple targets and functioning in a standalone mode. […]
Animating like you just don’t care with Element.animate
In Firefox 48 we’re shipping the Element.animate() API — a new way to programmatically animate DOM elements using JavaScript. Let’s pause for a second — “big deal”, you might say, or “what’s all the fuss about?” After all, there are already plenty of animation libraries to choose from. In this post I want to explain […]
Web Font preloading for HTML5 games
In game development there are two methods of rendering text: via bitmap fonts and vector fonts. Bitmap fonts are essentially a sprite sheet image that contains all the characters of a given font. The sprite sheet uses a regular font file (traditionally .ttf). How does this apply to game development on the Web and HTML5 […]
Helping web developers with JavaScript errors
Errors are one of the more frustrating things you encounter while programming. Those little messages in the console can ruin your entire afternoon, day, or week. When “undefined is not a function” appears yet again, it’s often time to get another coffee. Even if you use the one true JavaScript exception handler, and have a […]
A Taste of JavaScript’s New Parallel Primitives
TL;DR – We’re extending JavaScript with a primitive API that lets programmers use multiple workers and shared memory to implement true parallel algorithms in JavaScript. Multicore computation JavaScript (JS) has grown up, and it works so well that virtually every modern web page contains large amounts of JS code that we don’t ever worry about […]
Building Cardboard Dungeon With A-Frame
Cardboard Dungeon is a web-based dungeon-crawling experience designed for use with Google Cardboard and written using Mozilla’s virtual reality framework, A-Frame. In this case study, I’ll discuss the key challenges I faced during the development of Cardboard Dungeon, my experiences with A-Frame, and some of the lessons I learned whilst approaching virtual reality for the […]