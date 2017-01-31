MozillaHacks

Devtools: What you need to know

By Patrick Brosset

Posted on January 31, 2017 in Developer Tools and Featured Article

The end of the year is always very busy, so we wanted to take one final look back at the last months of 2016.

Many things changed in Firefox DevTools last year, particularly towards the end of the year. The effort to refactor some of our tools started to pay off and we landed some great re-designs that should make web developers’ lives easier.

Shiny new tools

We shipped a brand new CSS Grid inspection tool, first of its kind (thank you gabrielluong, helenvholmes, and jensimmons).

We also shipped a brand new, redesigned, console panel. It’s only enabled in Nightly for now, but it’s on track to be enabled everywhere very soon.

A lot of work went into creating Reps, the reusable widgets responsible for displaying all kinds of output in the console. This is great because these reps are shareable components that we’ve already begun to use in many other DevTools.

Thank you to a lot of people, especially contributor nicolaschevobbe, bgrins, Honza, linclark, and others.

Screenshot of the new front-end for the web console panel in firefox

2016 was also the year we shipped our brand new debugger front-end! This was an accomplishment that we can be proud of, that sets the stage for more awesome tool releases in 2017.

I’m personally really excited by the impact we’ve seen since moving this project to GitHub. The beginning of 2017 will be an interesting time for us to experiment with moving even more code to GitHub. I’m already confident that this is the right thing for us to do at this stage, and we have the debugger project to thank for this.

Props go to jasonlaster, jlongster, clarkbw and the debugger github community that has been so great.

Animation showing the new debugger front-end in action in Firefox.

As if that’s not enough to impress, we also shipped the new, completely redesigned RDM (responsive design mode) in November 2016.

Not only do the responsive views look and work better, RDM also comes with major new features like network throttling and more. Thank you to jryans, zer0, gabrielluong.

There is no XUL. Only Web.

2016 was the year when the team actively removed non-standard XUL markup and Firefox-only privileged JavaScript from the tools. In fact, we were able to load the inspector panel in a normal browser tab by end of year, which means that the inspector is now built entirely with HTML and web APIs.

Great work bgrins, juliandescottes, tromey.

The team even went as far as putting in place an npm-based local development workflow so you can build the inspector, open it in a browser tab, make changes and see them in the browser by simply reloading the page!

Moving on to the network panel, thanks to the hard work of Honza, rickychien, steveck, gasolin and contributor jsnajdr, the panel has been almost entirely cleaned of its XUL markup and migrated to React! We now have a new and  more modern code base that I’m sure will be very exciting for people to work with.

Speaking of the end of XUL, tatumcreative eradicated a large piece of old code by re-writing the toolbox tabs using HTML and React.

Inspector gets a refresh

A lot of work went into fixing “paper-cut” bugs – you know, those little (or not so little) annoyances that make it frustrating to use our UI.

A big thank you to ochameau for making the inspector a lot faster and more resilient and to mikeratcliffe for fixing many bugs of the inspector event tooltip.

While I’m covering the inspector, let me mention some other noteworthy new features: css level 4 colors are now supported (thanks jerry and tromey), there are visual hints between closing and opening tags (thanks juliandescottes), text nodes are highlighted (juliandescottes again), and whitespaces in inline layouts are easy to debug (thanks to me 😀).

Random but lovely

Our tools have became a little bit better for RTL (right-to-left) users too, thanks to contributor tomer.

Service worker’s statuses are now visible in about:debugging thanks to juliandescottes.

The animation tooling can display easings thanks to daisuke and birtles.

We’ve also written more React than ever before. I’m very happy that our UI is converging towards one common style. Thank you jlongster for showing us the way!

mikeratcliffe did a ton of work on the storage inspector too, so it works even better with IndexedDB, is able to delete cookies, and more.

Looking ahead

In 2016 we also spent time planning for the future and in particular setting up for the new Performance Tool project.

A lot of talking and design work happened. We are now confident that we’ll be able ship an awesome performance tool that Firefox and web developers will love to use.

Thank you jimb, tatumcreative, ejpbruel, mstange.

Thanks to all who contributed to making DevTools better in 2016. Thank you to all the contributors who helped fix DevTools bugs. I could not mention them all here unfortunately.

Let’s have a great 2017 together!

Cheers,
Patrick

About Patrick Brosset

Patrick manages the DevTools engineering team at Mozilla

  1. jxn

    These are really great advancements! I still get complaints from my developers about the console not opening or opening empty sometimes with no visible nodes. The other sore spot seems to be no live editing of JS loaded in the page.

    Will the new debugger make it easier to do replay debugging?

    My personal most-wanted feature list is very small:
    * right-click “copy attribute value” in the inspector
    * more filter (e.g. status_code > 200, method != GET, content-type, custom headers) and column (full path!) options in network panel
    * improved Service Worker debugging (force reload, UI improvements)

    Can these types of changes now be introduced solely using the github project, without building Firefox from HG source?

    Thanks for the great work!

    January 31st, 2017 at 09:22

    1. Patrick Brosset

      Thank you jxn!

      * Empty console: that’s troubling. We’ve recently fixed a bunch of empty inspector bugs, but I have never heard of empty console problems. If you ever get a chance to reproduce this problem, we’d love to hear about it (could be on twitter @FirefoxDevTools, discourse https://discourse.mozilla-community.org/c/devtools, or bugzilla https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/enter_bug.cgi?product=Firefox&component=Developer%20Tools)

      * Live JS editing: yeah I know, that’s a big missing piece. It’d definitely known and has been discussed many times, but is proving really hard to implement with our current architecture unfortunately.

      * Replay debugging: not yet, but record/replay is definitely in the works, and we might even get something in 2017! Stay tuned.

      * Copy attribute value: hm, interesting feature. I found out that we do have a bug about this already: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1231932
      It should be really easy to add, and we do have 2 submenus in our inspector context menu (copy and attributes) which we could use to add this new menu item. I will try to get this moving forward.

      * Network panel filters and Service Worker debugging: I can’t speak to these, but I’ll make sure the right people know about these.

      * Contributing to DevTools on GitHub: yes, completely doable for the debugger panel. None of the other panels are there yet though, but we are experimenting with this right now, and will have a plan for moving more of our tools to GitHub in a couple of months.
      Having said this, we do have a couple of ways to contribute to DevTools using the HG source, but without having to build Firefox:

      * artifact builds take under 5 minutes: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Artifact_builds
      * DevTools reload addon require no building at all: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Tools/Contributing/Contribute_on_nightly
      * More recently, we landed a npm-based dev workflow for the inspector panel, so even though you still need to download the HG source, you can simply `npm install`, `npm start` within the inspector folder, and you’re all set to work on the inspector just like on any web app (F5 to reload in a browser tab, no build needed). Although that’s very experimental still.

      February 1st, 2017 at 01:27

  2. Noah

    I’d like a setting that allows me to have the color picker available without having to have the inspector panel open. (e.g. Such as using the color picker while being in the scratchpad or console.)

    January 31st, 2017 at 12:54

    1. Patrick Brosset

      This exists already, you can access the color picker from the Firefox hamburger menu, then submenu Developers, and then Eyedropper.
      This opens the tool on the current page and when you click, copies the color to your clipboard.
      I hope this helps!

      February 1st, 2017 at 01:06

    2. Luca

      Maybe something simlar to http://www.colorzilla.com/firefox/ ??

      February 1st, 2017 at 01:06

  3. Luca

    Hi,
    Thanks for continuous work on Developer Tools. Some time ago there was “ffdevtools.uservoice.com” to make suggestions for future developments but now… how can we ask for new features?

    Thanks

    February 1st, 2017 at 00:20

    1. Patrick Brosset

      Thanks! Unfortunately the uservoice channel had to be closed. It had ended up only receiving spam at some stage.
      We did open a new forum for DevTools users to ask questions and inquire about news features: https://discourse.mozilla-community.org/c/devtools

      February 1st, 2017 at 01:03

  4. Stephen

    Amazing work so far, congrats to everyone involved!

    Is there somewhere we can go to read the discussion RE: migrating from XUL to React? I’d be interested in knowing what the thought process and key points were. No criticism, just curiosity! :)

    Additionally, is there any plans to migrate from React to Web Components in the future now that the v1 spec has finally started to land?

    February 1st, 2017 at 04:00

    1. Patrick Brosset

      Thanks Stephen.

      In terms of dropping XUL and using React, here’s the announcement email from last year: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!searchin/mozilla.dev.developer-tools/xul$20react%7Csort:relevance/mozilla.dev.developer-tools/G7XvphTgtac/ED9Z97YjBgAJ

      Dropping XUL isn’t just a DevTools thing, it’s something Mozilla is going on a larger basis. The main point being that XUL is a non-standard technology that the rest of the web dev community is not using, and it forces us to maintain 2 rendering stacks in the same engine.

      As for adopting React, we don’t have a specific document that goes through the key points. It has been a slow experimentation process instead (and a fairly undocumented one unfortunately).

      February 1st, 2017 at 04:32

