Introducing debugger.html

By Bryan Clark

Posted on September 14, 2016 in Debugging, Developer Tools, Featured Article, Firefox, and JavaScript

debugger.html is a modern JavaScript debugger from Mozilla, built as a
web application with React and Redux. This project was started early
this year in an effort to replace the current debugger within the Firefox Developer Tools. Also, we wanted to make a debugger capable of debugging multiple targets and functioning in a standalone mode.

collage of debugger targets

Currently, debugger.html can connect to and debug Firefox, and also connects experimentally to Chrome and Node. The debugger connects to Firefox using the Mozilla’s Remote Debug Protocol (RDP) and communicates with Node and Chrome using Chrome’s RDP.

The debugger.html project is hosted on GitHub and uses modern frameworks and toolchains, making it readily available and attractive to a wide audience of developers.

debugger.html

The user interface is separated into three main regions: the sources panel, the editor panel and the right sidebar.

  • The sources panel displays a tree view of all the current sources for the
    application currently being debugged.
  • The editor panel is used to display various source files from the project and provides functionality for setting breakpoints and prettifying the source.
  • The right sidebar displays the current set of breakpoints, the current call stack, and scoped variables, when the debugger is paused.
    • The debugger supports controls for pausing, step over, step in, step out and play functions for debugging your JavaScript.
    • The call stack panel displays the call stack frames for a given pause condition and the scopes panel displays an expandable variable tree based on the selected frame.

debug demonstration Gif

Getting Started

To get started using the debugger you can check out the code from Github
and look through the Getting Started guide.

If you just want to dive straight in, run the following commands:

npm install - Install dependencies
npm start - Start development web server
open http://localhost:8000 - Open in any modern browser

Once you have opened the debugger in a browser on port 8000, the main
debugger page will be displayed, listing any debuggable targets that you can select. In order for the debugger to connect and debug a target it must be running with remote debugging turned on. This generally requires that you start the target with a couple of flags set. For example, you can start a Firefox instance on MacOS to enable remote debugging with the following command:

$ /Applications/Firefox.app/Contents/MacOS/firefox-bin
--start-debugger-server 6080 -P development

Other options for Chrome and Firefox are listed here.

Debugging Node requires that you have version v6.3.0 or higher installed. You will need to run Node with the inspect flag set. For example if you want to debug myserver.js you will need to use a command similar to the following.

$ node --inspect myserver.js

More information is available in the Getting Started guide

Firefox Developer Tools

We are integrating this debugger into our Developer Tools for Firefox. The first iteration has just landed in Nightly and you can try it out there.

example debugging jsfiddle

Getting Involved

As mentioned above, this project is still in development and we’d be grateful for your help in making the best debugger possible. If you are interested in joining us in this effort, please take a look the Contributing guide.

About Bryan Clark

Staff Technical Product Manager for Firefox Developer Tools

  1. Cordylus

    A new debugger has been implemented, yet it’s still impossible to pick an element when the debugger is paused (Bug 1177346). Will it be easier with the new debugger to fix the bug?

    September 14th, 2016 at 13:09

    1. Bryan Clark

      I don’t believe the new debugger will make it easier to fix that bug. I’ll follow up in the bug itself, thanks for bringing this up!

      September 15th, 2016 at 00:58

  2. Sam

    Is this thing expected to debug dynamically added javascript files and web workers?
    Because those are things that are missing from Firefox’s debugger today. (and the first one isn’t well handled by Chrome without adding a “debugger;” line in the dynamically added file)

    September 14th, 2016 at 14:28

    1. Henn

      Exactly.
      I could imagine a feature to tell the debugger something like “Break, when you execute code, that wasn’t previously there” or give hints for debugging like “there is no function MyApp.doSth() yet, but when it’s added and executed, break please”.

      September 15th, 2016 at 02:14

  3. Dane MacMillan

    If this one performs better than the old one I’ll be very happy. Stepping through code on the old one is painfully slow. Please also reintroduce the kind of global search that the old one had (!myMethodName); as of now it’s extremely difficult to find the lines of code I’m trying to debug, and this is especially true on large codebases.

    September 15th, 2016 at 07:46

  4. Stoicho

    Does debugger.html support live code editing?

    September 19th, 2016 at 03:58

    1. Wiley Marques

      This would be extremely useful.
      Also, a way to map the files to your local workspace.

      September 22nd, 2016 at 03:47

    2. grace

      Chrome Debugger allows front-end developers to debug their client-side JavaScript code running inside Google Chrome directly from Visual Studio Code.

      October 3rd, 2016 at 02:35

