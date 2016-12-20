Firebug, the original browser developer tool, has been discontinued as a separate Firefox add-on, and will go forward as Firebug.next atop Firefox DevTools. The spirit of Firebug lives on in all of the browser developer tools we build and use today.
Today we’re announcing a special opportunity for web developers to learn how to build and automate functional browser tests — we’ve partnered with Sauce Labs to offer a special extended trial of their excellent tools, and we’ve created a custom learning resource as part of this trial. 2016: The year of web compat In 2016 […]
Suppose you’re developing a sophisticated web game or application, and you’re wondering — will it actually be able to run? What hardware should I be targeting to get the widest possible audience? Existing hardware reports (such as those from Valve and Unity) are excellent, but represent a different group of hardware users than the majority […]
The W3C Workshop on Web & Virtual Reality was a massive success. In an unprecedented showing, all the major browser vendors and some of the biggest names in technology rallied around a single vision to help reshape how we will work and interact with the web of the future through VR.
The new
async and
await keywords—which make asynchronous code more concise, obvious, and maintainable—have arrived in Firefox 52. Currently available in the latest Developer Edition release, Firefox 52 is scheduled for general release in March 2017.
CSS Grid has just been uplifted to Firefox 52 Developer Edition. With Chrome (and hopefully Safari and Edge) implementations coming shortly, using grid to build websites will soon be possible in release browsers across the board. Grid allows users to decouple HTML from layout concerns, expressing those concerns exclusively in CSS. Reducing the risks of fragility, code bloat, and high maintenance costs inherent in how we currently build on the web, grid really does have the potential to change the way we do layouts.
The easing (or timing function) of an animation is what dictates the way it progresses through time. For example, a linear easing means that an animation runs at the same speed throughout its duration. This means that if an element isn’t moving at first and then starts to move, it will do so instantly, as […]
Firefox Developer Tools now includes a completely redesigned Responsive Design Mode (RDM for short) that’s just landed in Firefox Developer Edition, thanks to hard work from the DevTools team. In a mobile-first world, it’s essential to prioritize performance for low-bandwidth and offline mobile experiences and design progressive web apps that can deliver across a range […]
If you’re a regular reader of Hacks, you probably know about Rust, the ground-breaking, community-driven systems programming language sponsored by Mozilla. I covered Rust on Hacks back in July, to note a major milestone for Mozilla, when we shipped Rust in Firefox for the first time. Meanwhile in Rust-land, the trains keep on rolling, more […]
The Mozilla Push Service now offers the capability to provide topics for notification messages. This means that any user agent subscribed to the application will only be provided with the last message in a topic when it returns from an offline state.
requestIdleCallback support has landed in Firefox Nightly, with plans to ship in Firefox 52.
Historically, there's been no way for scripts to "play nice" with user interaction and page rendering, leading to choppy frame rates and laggy input. Obviously, I wouldn't be writing this post if that were still true!