CSS Grid has just been uplifted to Firefox 52 Developer Edition. With Chrome (and hopefully Safari and Edge) implementations coming shortly, using grid to build websites will soon be possible in release browsers across the board. Grid allows users to decouple HTML from layout concerns, expressing those concerns exclusively in CSS. Reducing the risks of fragility, code bloat, and high maintenance costs inherent in how we currently build on the web, grid really does have the potential to change the way we do layouts.