Improving Performance in Firefox and Across the Web with Speedometer 3

In collaboration with the other major browser engine developers, Mozilla is thrilled to announce Speedometer 3 today. Like previous versions of Speedometer, this benchmark measures what we think matters most for performance online: responsiveness. But today’s release is more open and more challenging than before, and is the best tool for driving browser performance improvements that we’ve ever seen.

This fulfills the vision set out in December 2022 to bring experts across the industry together in order to rethink how we measure browser performance, guided by a shared goal to reflect the real-world Web as much as possible. This is the first time the Speedometer benchmark, or any major browser benchmark, has been developed through a cross-industry collaboration supported by each major browser engine: Blink, Gecko, and WebKit. Working together means we can build a shared understanding of what matters to optimize, and facilitates broad review of the benchmark itself: both of which make it a stronger lever for improving the Web as a whole.

And we’re seeing results: Firefox got faster for real users in 2023 as a direct result of optimizing for Speedometer 3. This took a coordinated effort from many teams: understanding real-world websites, building new tools to drive optimizations, and making a huge number of improvements inside Gecko to make web pages run more smoothly for Firefox users. In the process, we’ve shipped hundreds of bug fixes across JS, DOM, Layout, CSS, Graphics, frontend, memory allocation, profile-guided optimization, and more.

We’re happy to see core optimizations in all the major browser engines turning into improved responsiveness for real users, and are looking forward to continuing to work together to build performance tests that improve the Web.