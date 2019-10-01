Video Shorts from Mozilla Developer

We’re excited to launch a new resource for people who build the web! It will include short videos, articles, demos, and tools that teach web technologies and standards, browser tools, compatibility, and more. No matter your experience level or job description, we’re all working together towards the future health of the web, and Mozilla is here to help.

Today we’re launching a new video channel, with a selection of shorts to kick things off. There are two in our “about:web” series on web technologies, and one in our “Firefox” series on browser tools for web professionals.

Get started with an intro to Dark Mode on the web, by Deja Hodge — and check out her dark mode demo.

Jen Simmons shows us how to access a handy third-panel in the Firefox Developer Tools, and toggle print preview mode.

If you’ve ever struggled to style lists with customized bullets and numbers, Miriam Suzanne has a video all about the ::marker pseudo-element and list counters. Watch the video, and go play with the demo on codepen.

To celebrate the launch, we’ll be releasing new videos every day this week! Check back to learn about several more Firefox tools like Screenshots and the CSS Track Changes panel, and a reflection on what makes CSS so weird. Over the next few months we’ll have new videos weekly (subscribe to the channel!), along with more articles, demos, and some exciting new open source tools.