Mozilla Hacks’ 10 most-read posts of 2018

Must be the season of the list—when we let the numbers reveal what they can about reader interests and attention over the past 360-some days of Mozilla Hacks.
Our top ten posts ranged across a variety of categories – including JavaScript and WebAssembly, CSS, the Web of Things, and Firefox Quantum. What else does the list tell us? People like code cartoons!
I should mention that the post on Mozilla Hacks that got the most traffic in 2018 was written in 2015. It’s called Iterators and the for-of loop, and was the second of seventeen articles in an amazing, evergreen series, ES6 In Depth, crafted and written in large part by Jason Orendorff, a JavaScript engineer.
Today’s list is focused on the year we’re about to put behind us, and only covers the posts written in calendar year 2018.
- Ben Francis kicked off Mozilla’s Project Things with this post about the potential and flexibility of WoT: How to build your own private smart home with a Raspberry Pi and Mozilla’s Things Gateway. It’s the opener of a multi-part hands-on series on the Web of Things, from Ben and team.
- Lin Clark delivered A cartoon intro to DNS over HTTPS in true-blue code cartoon style.
- In April, she gave a brilliant exposition of ES modules in ES modules: A cartoon deep-dive.
- WebAssembly has been a consistently hot topic on Hacks this year: Calls between JavaScript and WebAssembly are finally fast 🎉.
- Don’t underestimate the importance of WebAsssembly for making the web viable and performant. As 2018 opened, Lin Clark illustrated its role in the browser: Making WebAssembly even faster: Firefox’s new streaming and tiering compiler.
- Research engineer Michael Bebenita shared a Sneak Peek at WebAssembly Studio, his interactive visualization of WebAssembly.
- Developer Advocate Josh Marinacci, who’s focused on sharing WebVR and Mozilla Mixed Reality with web developers, wrote a practical post about CSS Grid for UI Layouts—on how to improve your app layouts to respond and adapt to user interactions and changing conditions, and always have your panels scroll properly.
- As the year began to wind down, we got a closer look at how the best is yet to come for WebAssembly in WebAssembly’s post-MVP future: A cartoon skill tree from Lin Clark, Till Schneidereit, and Luke Wagner.
- Potch delivered his Hacks swan song as November drew to a close. The Power of Web Components was years in the making and well worth the wait.
- Mozilla Design Advocate and Layout Land creator Jen Simmons walked us through the ins and outs of resilient CSS in this seven-part video series you won’t want to miss: How to Write CSS That Works in Every Browser, Even the Old Ones.
Thanks for reading and sharing Mozilla Hacks in 2018. Here’s to 2019. There’s so much to do.
