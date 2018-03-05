How to Write CSS That Works in Every Browser, Even the Old Ones

Let me walk you through how exactly to write CSS that works in every browser at the same time, even the old ones. By using these techniques, you can start using the latest and greatest CSS today — including CSS Grid — without leaving any of your users behind. Along the way, you’ll learn the advanced features of Can I Use, how to do vertical centering in two lines of code, the secrets to mastering Feature Queries, and much more.

For more videos on CSS Grid, other new CSS, and how to create great layouts on the web, subscribe to Layout Land on YouTube.

