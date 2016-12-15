MozillaHacks

Level Up Your Cross-Browser Testing

By Justin Crawford, Chris Mills

Posted on December 15, 2016 in Featured Article, Testing, Tools, Web Developer Toolbox, and Web Developers

Today we’re announcing a special opportunity for web developers to learn how to build and automate functional browser tests — we’ve partnered with Sauce Labs to offer a special extended trial of their excellent tools, and we’ve created a custom learning resource as part of this trial.

2016: The year of web compat

In 2016 we made a lot of noise about cross-browser compatibility:

Let there be no question: Cross-browser compatibility is essential for a robust, healthy internet, and we’ll continue urging developers to build web experiences that work for more people on more browsers and devices.

That is by no means the end of it, however — we also intend to make it easier to achieve cross-browser compatibility, with tools and information to help developers make the web as interoperable as possible.

Special access to Sauce Labs

Beginning today, we’re introducing an exceptional opportunity for web developers. Our partners — Sauce Labs — are giving web developers special access to a complete suite of cross-browser testing tools, including hundreds of OS/browser combinations and full access to automation features.

The offer includes a commitment-free extended trial access period for Sauce Labs tools, with extra features beyond what is available in the standard trial. To find out more and take advantage of the offer, visit our signup page now.

Access to Mozilla’s new testing tutorials

We’ve also brought together expert trainers from Sauce Labs and MDN to create a streamlined tutorial to help developers get up and running quickly with automated website testing, covering the most essential concepts and skills you’ll need: See Mozilla’s cross-browser testing tutorial.

What’s next

This is a time-limited offer from our friends at Sauce Labs. We want to understand whether access to tools like this can help developers deliver effective, performant, interoperable web experiences across today’s complex landscape of browsers and devices.

Sign up and let us know how it goes. Is the trial helpful to you? Do you have constructive feedback on the tooling? Please let us know in the comments below.

About Justin Crawford

Justin Crawford is a product engineer at Mozilla, working on developer marketing and growth. He likes thinking about the future, building things and riding bikes.

About Chris Mills

Chris Mills is a senior tech writer at Mozilla, where he writes docs and demos about open web apps, Firefox OS, and related subjects. He loves tinkering around with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies, and gives occasional tech talks at conferences and universities. He used to work for Opera and W3C, and enjoys playing heavy metal drums and drinking good beer. He lives near Manchester, UK, with his good lady and three beautiful children.

5 comments

  1. decksterr

    oauth not… working… yet ? (chrome 54.0) :3

    December 15th, 2016 at 10:36

    Reply

  2. Flimm

    The SauceLabs/Mozilla extended trial only lets you test on Firefox, is this deliberate? Isn’t this supposed to be about cross-browser testing?

    December 16th, 2016 at 00:53

    Reply

    1. Justin Crawford

      Hi Flimm-

      The sign-up page for this offering “encourages” you to try testing in Firefox. But once you’re inside Sauce Labs, there are no device or browser restrictions whatsoever. Thanks for signing up!

      December 16th, 2016 at 05:45

      Reply

  3. Hervé

    Hi,
    ironically, the rendering of this form is weird on Firefox for Android.
    Textarea’s label is messed up (same in Chrome)
    Checkbox is weird (works in Chrome)
    See https://herverenault.fr/screenshot-hacks-mozilla-form.png

    December 23rd, 2016 at 07:31

    Reply

    1. Justin Crawford

      Great, thanks! Just goes to show there is always room for improvement.

      I went ahead and filed a couple issues on the theme’s repo. PRs welcome… :)

      https://github.com/potch/hax/issues/40
      https://github.com/potch/hax/issues/41

      December 23rd, 2016 at 09:11

      Reply

