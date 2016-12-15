Level Up Your Cross-Browser Testing

Today we’re announcing a special opportunity for web developers to learn how to build and automate functional browser tests — we’ve partnered with Sauce Labs to offer a special extended trial of their excellent tools, and we’ve created a custom learning resource as part of this trial.

2016: The year of web compat

In 2016 we made a lot of noise about cross-browser compatibility:

Let there be no question: Cross-browser compatibility is essential for a robust, healthy internet, and we’ll continue urging developers to build web experiences that work for more people on more browsers and devices.

That is by no means the end of it, however — we also intend to make it easier to achieve cross-browser compatibility, with tools and information to help developers make the web as interoperable as possible.

Special access to Sauce Labs

Beginning today, we’re introducing an exceptional opportunity for web developers. Our partners — Sauce Labs — are giving web developers special access to a complete suite of cross-browser testing tools, including hundreds of OS/browser combinations and full access to automation features.

The offer includes a commitment-free extended trial access period for Sauce Labs tools, with extra features beyond what is available in the standard trial. To find out more and take advantage of the offer, visit our signup page now.

Access to Mozilla’s new testing tutorials

We’ve also brought together expert trainers from Sauce Labs and MDN to create a streamlined tutorial to help developers get up and running quickly with automated website testing, covering the most essential concepts and skills you’ll need: See Mozilla’s cross-browser testing tutorial.

What’s next

This is a time-limited offer from our friends at Sauce Labs. We want to understand whether access to tools like this can help developers deliver effective, performant, interoperable web experiences across today’s complex landscape of browsers and devices.

Sign up and let us know how it goes. Is the trial helpful to you? Do you have constructive feedback on the tooling? Please let us know in the comments below.