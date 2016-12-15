Level Up Your Cross-Browser Testing

Today we’re announcing a special opportunity for web developers to learn how to build and automate functional browser tests — we’ve partnered with Sauce Labs to offer a special extended trial of their excellent tools, and we’ve created a custom learning resource as part of this trial.
2016: The year of web compat
In 2016 we made a lot of noise about cross-browser compatibility:
- We articulated the business case for cross-browser testing.
- We published interviews with renowned web practitioners about their development values and workflow.
- We wrote a comprehensive section in MDN’s Learning Area devoted to building experiences that work well across all modern browsers.
- We continue debugging the web (in all browsers) at WebCompat.com.
Let there be no question: Cross-browser compatibility is essential for a robust, healthy internet, and we’ll continue urging developers to build web experiences that work for more people on more browsers and devices.
That is by no means the end of it, however — we also intend to make it easier to achieve cross-browser compatibility, with tools and information to help developers make the web as interoperable as possible.
Special access to Sauce Labs
Beginning today, we’re introducing an exceptional opportunity for web developers. Our partners — Sauce Labs — are giving web developers special access to a complete suite of cross-browser testing tools, including hundreds of OS/browser combinations and full access to automation features.
The offer includes a commitment-free extended trial access period for Sauce Labs tools, with extra features beyond what is available in the standard trial. To find out more and take advantage of the offer, visit our signup page now.
Access to Mozilla’s new testing tutorials
We’ve also brought together expert trainers from Sauce Labs and MDN to create a streamlined tutorial to help developers get up and running quickly with automated website testing, covering the most essential concepts and skills you’ll need: See Mozilla’s cross-browser testing tutorial.
What’s next
This is a time-limited offer from our friends at Sauce Labs. We want to understand whether access to tools like this can help developers deliver effective, performant, interoperable web experiences across today’s complex landscape of browsers and devices.
Sign up and let us know how it goes. Is the trial helpful to you? Do you have constructive feedback on the tooling? Please let us know in the comments below.
About Justin Crawford
Justin Crawford is a product engineer at Mozilla, working on developer marketing and growth. He likes thinking about the future, building things and riding bikes.
More articles by Justin Crawford…
About Chris Mills
Chris Mills is a senior tech writer at Mozilla, where he writes docs and demos about open web apps, Firefox OS, and related subjects. He loves tinkering around with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies, and gives occasional tech talks at conferences and universities. He used to work for Opera and W3C, and enjoys playing heavy metal drums and drinking good beer. He lives near Manchester, UK, with his good lady and three beautiful children.
5 comments