Into the Depths: The Technical Details Behind AV1

AV1, the next generation royalty-free video codec from the Alliance for Open Media, is making waves in the broadcasting industry.

Since AOMedia officially cemented the AV1 v1.0.0 specification earlier this year, we’ve seen increasing interest from the broadcasting industry. Starting with the NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters) in Las Vegas earlier this year, and gaining momentum through IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) in Amsterdam, and more recently the NAB East Show in New York, AV1 keeps picking up steam. Each of these industry events attract over 100,000 media professionals. Mozilla attended these shows to demonstrate AV1 playback in Firefox, and showed that AV1 is well on its way to being broadly adopted in web browsers.

Continuing to advocate for AV1 in the broadcast space, Nathan Egge from Mozilla dives into the depths of AV1 at the Mile High Video Workshop in Denver, sponsored by Comcast.

AV1 leapfrogs the performance of VP9 and HEVC, making it a next-generation codec. The AV1 format is and will always be royalty-free with a permissive FOSS license.