CSS shapes, clipping and masking

The release of Firefox 54, is just around the corner and it will introduce new features into an already cool CSS property: clip-path .

clip-path is a property that allows us to clip (i.e. cut away) parts of an element. Until today, in Firefox you could only use an SVG to clip an element:

But with Firefox 54, you will be able to use CSS shapes as well: insets, circles, ellipses and polygons!

Basic usage

It’s important to take into account that clip-path does not accept “images” as input, but <clipPath> elements:

See the Pen clip-path (static SVG mask) by ladybenko (@ladybenko) on CodePen.

A cool thing is that these <clipPath> elements can contain SVG animations:

See the Pen clip-path (animated SVG) by ladybenko (@ladybenko) on CodePen.

However, with the upcoming Firefox release we will also have CSS shape functions at our disposal. These allow us to define shapes within our stylesheets, so there is no need for an SVG. The shape functions we have at our disposal are: circle , ellipse , inset and polygon . You can see them in action here:

See the Pen oWJBwW by ladybenko (@ladybenko) on CodePen.

And not only that, but we can animate them with CSS as well. The only restriction is that we cannot “mix” function shapes (i.e., morphing from a circle to an inset ), and that when animating polygons they must preserve the same number of vertices during the whole animation.

Here’s a simple animation using a circle shape:

See the Pen Animated clip-path by ladybenko (@ladybenko) on CodePen.

And here is another animation using polygon . Note: Even though we are restricted to preserving our set number of vertices, we can “merge” them by repeating the values. This creates the illusion of animating to a polygon with any number of sides.

Note that clip-path also opens new possibilities layout-wise. The following demo uses clipping to make an image more interesting in a multi-column article:

<INSERT https://codepen.io/ladybenko/pen/QgjLMp >

Spicing things up with JavaScript

Clipping opens up cool possibilities. In the following example, clip-path has been used to isolate elements of a site –in this case, simulating a tour/tutorial:

It’s done with JavaScript by fetching the dimensions of an element on the fly, and calculating the distance respect a reference container, and then using that distance to update the inset shape used on the clip-path property.

We can now also dynamically change the clipping according to user input, like in this example that features a “periscope” effect controlled by the mouse:

clip-path or mask?

There is a similar CSS property, mask , but it is not identical to clip-path . Depending on your specific use case, you should choose one or the other. Also note that support varies across browsers, and currently Firefox is the only browser that fully supports all the mask features, so you will need Firefox to interact with the demos below on Codepen.

Masking can use an image or a <mask> element in an SVG. clip-path , on the other hand, uses an SVG path or a CSS shape.

Masking modifies the appearance of the element it masks. For instance, here is a circular mask filled with a linear gradient:

<IMAGE ABOVE LINKS TO https://codepen.io/ladybenko/pen/rwVbvy >

And remember that you can use bitmap images as well even if they don’t have an alpha channel (i.e. transparency), by tweaking the mask-mode :

<IMAGE ABOVE LINKS TO https://codepen.io/ladybenko/pen/weaVpL >

The key concept of masking is that it modifies the pixels of an image, changing their values –to the point of making some of them fully transparent.

On the other hand, clipping “cuts” the element, and this includes its collision surface. Check out the following demo showing two identical pictures masked and clipped with the same cross shape. Try hovering it and see what happens. You will notice that in the masked image the collision area also contains the masked parts. In the clipped image, the collision area is only the visible part (i.e. the cross shape) of the element.

<IMAGE ABOVE LINKS TO https://codepen.io/ladybenko/pen/VWLvJy >

Is masking then superior to clipping, or vice versa? No, they are just used for different things.

I hope this post has made you curious about clip-path . Stay tuned to the upcoming version of Firefox to try it!