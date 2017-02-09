MozillaHacks

Announcing the Developer Roadshow Series

By Sandra Persing

Posted on February 9, 2017 in Event, Featured Article, Mozilla, and Web Developers

We’re bringing Mozilla’s Developer Roadshow to a city near you!

An overview

Join us for a meetup-style, Mozilla-focused event series for people who build the Web. Hear from expert speakers highlighting the latest and best in Mozilla and Firefox technologies.

The topics

Speakers will cover technologies, standards, tools and research topics for the Open Web, including:

  • Emerging Standards including WebAssembly, Service Workers
  • CSS Grid & Layout
  • Electrolysis (e10s)
  • Developer Tools, including Grid Inspector and Node Debugger
  • Game Development
  • Mozilla and Firefox
  • Open Source Workshop
  • Web Compatibility
  • Web Extensions
  • Web Security, including Let’s Encrypt and tracking protection
  • Web Games
  • Web VR
  • Quantum
  • Rust
  • Servo

mzl.la/devroadshow

Upcoming cities

This schedule will be continually updated with links as registration opens. Check back if your city is not yet listed or open for registration, or sign-up here to get notified with email updates.

  • Feb 17, 2017    Kansas City @ Google Fiber Downtown KC
  • Feb 18, 2017    Kansas City @ The Brass on Baltimore
  • Feb 20, 2017    Tulsa, OK @ 36 Degrees North
  • Feb 21, 2017    Oklahoma City, OK @ Techlahoma, Starspace 46
  • Mar  07, 2017   Portland, OR @ Mozilla
  • Mar 10, 2017    Madrid, Spain @ University of Madrid
  • Mar 11, 2017    Madrid, Spain @ Google Campus
  • Mar 13, 2017    Barcelona, Spain @ SmashingConf
  • Mar 15, 2017    Mountain View, CA @ Mozilla
  • Mar 15, 2017    New York City @ NYTimes
  • Mar 16, 2017    New York City @ Mozilla Foundation
  • Mar 17, 2017    Washington DC @ General Assembly
  • Mar 21, 2017    Austin, TX @ SpredFast
  • Mar 21, 2017    Boston, MA @ General Assembly
  • Mar 25, 2017    New York City @ General Assembly
  • Mar 27, 2017    Austin, TX @ Galvanize
  • Mar 28, 2017    Austin, TX @ IBM
  • Apr 06, 2017    Atlanta, GA @ General Assembly
  • Apr  20, 2017    Chicago, IL @ General Assembly
  • Apr  25, 2017    London, UK @ Twitter

More to come…

If you can’t make any of the above events, we’ll be posting speakers notes, presentation materials and more, as well as adding more events and topics throughout 2017.  We look forward to connecting in person with as many of you as we can, but you can always keep tabs on what we’re doing from our developer newsletter, by subscribing here.

For questions or or if you’re looking to collaborate on this journey, email me.

See you on the road!

moz-logo-neon-green-rgb

About Sandra Persing

Sr. Program Manager at Mozilla investing in DevRel Events. Producer of 2017 Developer Roadshow. #WWC Director. CoFounder of @DevRelSummit. Find me at meetups, conferences, terminals.

More articles by Sandra Persing…

31 comments

  1. Walter Maciejewski

    I haven’t seen anything around my area (St George, UT), but Las Vegas would be closest large city.

    February 9th, 2017 at 09:43

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Thanks Walter! Actually am looking at Las Vegas, right now (not kidding)…stay tuned

      February 9th, 2017 at 09:58

      Reply

  2. MIchael

    Phoenix would be rad!

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:08

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Agree. Including on my growing list…

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:31

      Reply

  3. Enaldi

    Dont rule out Sacramento!

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:16

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      We’ll have California locations up soon! Stay tuned

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:31

      Reply

  4. Joy

    How about Tampa, FL? We’d love it, and it’s central to most of Florida.

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:18

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      True! Let me put that down on my locations list…Thank you

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:32

      Reply

  5. Joy

    How about Tampa, FL?

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:19

    Reply

  6. JJ

    Down under, Sydney?

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:23

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Sydney would be so fun! Putting down on my list of cities. Thank you.

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:32

      Reply

  7. Peter

    Any chance for a trip to Berlin, Germany?

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:24

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Oh, we will be in Berlin. Stay tuned

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:30

      Reply

  8. Dave Harned

    Would love to see Nashville on the list! If not I can *try* to get down to Atlanta …

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:41

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      We’re looking at both locations now!

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:30

      Reply

  9. A

    What about Stockton, California? There aren’t any in California as shown right now

    February 9th, 2017 at 10:55

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Not yet! But stay tuned.

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:30

      Reply

  10. Jimmy Adaro

    Buenos Aires needs you! <3

    February 9th, 2017 at 11:00

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Thank you! My list of locations is growing.

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:29

      Reply

  11. Dean Douglas Coton

    Please come to Birmingham UK

    February 9th, 2017 at 11:32

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Oh!? Taking notes…Thank you

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:29

      Reply

  12. Simon

    Show Canada some love? Toronto? <3

    February 9th, 2017 at 11:39

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Yup! We have Toronto in the works!!

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:28

      Reply

  13. Michael

    Vienna would love to welcome you as well :)

    February 9th, 2017 at 11:44

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Thank you!!!

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:28

      Reply

  14. Viraj

    Do visit us in Columbus, Ohio too!

    February 9th, 2017 at 11:51

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Thanks! Im making a tally of cities I have not yet considered…#beinghonest

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:27

      Reply

  15. Omar Vychune Owens

    Memphis Tennessee. PLEASE

    February 9th, 2017 at 12:24

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      Thank you! Im making a tally of cities I have not yet considered…#beinghonest

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:27

      Reply

  16. Hans

    San Francisco, or is that too close to home for a roadshow?

    February 9th, 2017 at 12:43

    Reply

    1. Sandra Persing

      It’s in the plans FOR SURE :D

      February 9th, 2017 at 13:27

      Reply

Post Your Comment