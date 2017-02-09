Announcing the Developer Roadshow Series

We’re bringing Mozilla’s Developer Roadshow to a city near you!
An overview
Join us for a meetup-style, Mozilla-focused event series for people who build the Web. Hear from expert speakers highlighting the latest and best in Mozilla and Firefox technologies.
The topics
Speakers will cover technologies, standards, tools and research topics for the Open Web, including:
- Emerging Standards including WebAssembly, Service Workers
- CSS Grid & Layout
- Electrolysis (e10s)
- Developer Tools, including Grid Inspector and Node Debugger
- Game Development
- Mozilla and Firefox
- Open Source Workshop
- Web Compatibility
- Web Extensions
- Web Security, including Let’s Encrypt and tracking protection
- Web Games
- Web VR
- Quantum
- Rust
- Servo
Upcoming cities
This schedule will be continually updated with links as registration opens. Check back if your city is not yet listed or open for registration, or sign-up here to get notified with email updates.
- Feb 17, 2017 Kansas City @ Google Fiber Downtown KC
- Feb 18, 2017 Kansas City @ The Brass on Baltimore
- Feb 20, 2017 Tulsa, OK @ 36 Degrees North
- Feb 21, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK @ Techlahoma, Starspace 46
- Mar 07, 2017 Portland, OR @ Mozilla
- Mar 10, 2017 Madrid, Spain @ University of Madrid
- Mar 11, 2017 Madrid, Spain @ Google Campus
- Mar 13, 2017 Barcelona, Spain @ SmashingConf
- Mar 15, 2017 Mountain View, CA @ Mozilla
- Mar 15, 2017 New York City @ NYTimes
- Mar 16, 2017 New York City @ Mozilla Foundation
- Mar 17, 2017 Washington DC @ General Assembly
- Mar 21, 2017 Austin, TX @ SpredFast
- Mar 21, 2017 Boston, MA @ General Assembly
- Mar 25, 2017 New York City @ General Assembly
- Mar 27, 2017 Austin, TX @ Galvanize
- Mar 28, 2017 Austin, TX @ IBM
- Apr 06, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ General Assembly
- Apr 20, 2017 Chicago, IL @ General Assembly
- Apr 25, 2017 London, UK @ Twitter
More to come…
If you can’t make any of the above events, we’ll be posting speakers notes, presentation materials and more, as well as adding more events and topics throughout 2017. We look forward to connecting in person with as many of you as we can, but you can always keep tabs on what we’re doing from our developer newsletter, by subscribing here.
For questions or or if you’re looking to collaborate on this journey, email me.
See you on the road!
About Sandra Persing
Sr. Program Manager at Mozilla investing in DevRel Events. Producer of 2017 Developer Roadshow. #WWC Director. CoFounder of @DevRelSummit. Find me at meetups, conferences, terminals.
31 comments