Announcing the Developer Roadshow Series

We’re bringing Mozilla’s Developer Roadshow to a city near you!

An overview

Join us for a meetup-style, Mozilla-focused event series for people who build the Web. Hear from expert speakers highlighting the latest and best in Mozilla and Firefox technologies.

The topics

Speakers will cover technologies, standards, tools and research topics for the Open Web, including:

Emerging Standards including WebAssembly, Service Workers

CSS Grid & Layout

Electrolysis (e10s)

Developer Tools, including Grid Inspector and Node Debugger

Game Development

Mozilla and Firefox

Open Source Workshop

Web Compatibility

Web Extensions

Web Security, including Let’s Encrypt and tracking protection

Web Games

Web VR

Quantum

Rust

Servo

Upcoming cities

This schedule will be continually updated with links as registration opens. Check back if your city is not yet listed or open for registration, or sign-up here to get notified with email updates.

Feb 17, 2017 Kansas City @ Google Fiber Downtown KC

Feb 18, 2017 Kansas City @ The Brass on Baltimore

Feb 20, 2017 Tulsa, OK @ 36 Degrees North

Feb 21, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK @ Techlahoma, Starspace 46

Mar 07, 2017 Portland, OR @ Mozilla

Mar 10, 2017 Madrid, Spain @ University of Madrid

Mar 11, 2017 Madrid, Spain @ Google Campus

Mar 13, 2017 Barcelona, Spain @ SmashingConf

Mar 15, 2017 Mountain View, CA @ Mozilla

Mar 15, 2017 New York City @ NYTimes

Mar 16, 2017 New York City @ Mozilla Foundation

Mar 17, 2017 Washington DC @ General Assembly

Mar 21, 2017 Austin, TX @ SpredFast

Mar 21, 2017 Boston, MA @ General Assembly

Mar 25, 2017 New York City @ General Assembly

Mar 27, 2017 Austin, TX @ Galvanize

Mar 28, 2017 Austin, TX @ IBM

Apr 06, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ General Assembly

Apr 20, 2017 Chicago, IL @ General Assembly

Apr 25, 2017 London, UK @ Twitter

More to come…

If you can’t make any of the above events, we’ll be posting speakers notes, presentation materials and more, as well as adding more events and topics throughout 2017. We look forward to connecting in person with as many of you as we can, but you can always keep tabs on what we’re doing from our developer newsletter, by subscribing here.

For questions or or if you’re looking to collaborate on this journey, email me.

See you on the road!