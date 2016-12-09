W3C Workshop on Web and Virtual Reality: A Look Ahead

The W3C Workshop on Web & Virtual Reality was a massive success. In an unprecedented showing, all the major browser vendors and some of the biggest names in technology rallied around a single vision to help reshape how we will work and interact with the web of the future through VR.

The atmosphere throughout the event was positively electric. The ideas presented and the enthusiasm was inspiring.

Sean White, Senior VP of Emerging Technology at Mozilla, presented a keynote on the important long-view of WebVR and how upholding core web values of being open, accessible, and democratic will define the future VR web.

