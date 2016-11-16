If you’re a regular reader of Hacks, you probably know about Rust, the ground-breaking, community-driven systems programming language sponsored by Mozilla. I covered Rust on Hacks back in July, to note a major milestone for Mozilla, when we shipped Rust in Firefox for the first time.

Meanwhile in Rust-land, the trains keep on rolling, more users are putting Rust in production, and the ecosystem and worldwide community continue growing. And our investment at Mozilla is growing too! There’s been a lot of news and excitement lately about Project Quantum, which leverages the innovations of the Servo web engine, another vibrant open source community sponsored by Mozilla.

So we’ve created a video series to tell the world about Rust, to celebrate the incredible community, and to demonstrate our investment in Rust and its long-term success. Today, we are publishing Rust and the Future of Systems Programming, the first in our six-part series. Visit our Mozilla Tech Medium publication over the next week to view each video as it is released or head over to Mozhacks YouTube to subscribe to the complete series: