MDN Web Docs at Write the Docs Prague 2021

The MDN Web Docs team is pleased to sponsor Write the Docs Prague 2021, which is being held remotely this year. We’re excited to join hundreds of documentarians to learn more about collaborating with writers, developers, and readers to make better documentation. We plan to take part in all that the conference has to offer, including the Writing Day, Job Fair, and the virtual hallway track.

In particular, we’re looking forward to taking part in the Writing Day on Sunday, October 3, where we’ll be joining our friends from Open Web Docs (OWD) to work on MDN content updates together. We’re planning to invite our fellow conference attendees to take part in making open source documentation. OWD is also sponsoring ​​Write the Docs; read their announcement to learn more.