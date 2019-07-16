MDN’s First Annual Web Developer & Designer Survey

Today we are launching the first edition of the MDN Developer & Designer Needs Survey. Web developers and designers, we need to hear from you! This is your opportunity to tell us about your needs and frustrations with the web. In fact, your participation will influence how browser vendors like Mozilla, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung prioritize feature development.

Goals of the MDN Developer Needs Survey

With the insights we gather from your input, we aim to:

Understand and prioritize the needs of web developers and designers around the world. If you create sites or services using HTML, CSS and/or JavaScript, we want to hear from you.

Understand how browser vendors should prioritize feature development to address your needs and challenges.

Set a baseline to evaluate how your needs change year over year.

The survey results will be published on Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) as an annual report. In addition, we’ll include a prioritized list of needs, with an analysis of priorities by geographic region.

It’s easy to take part. The MDN survey has been designed in collaboration with the major browser vendors mentioned above, and the W3C. We expect it will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. This is your chance to make yourself heard. Results and learnings will be shared publicly on MDN later this year.

Please participate

You’re invited to take the survey here. Your participation can help move the web forward, and make it a better experience for everyone. Thank you for your time and attention!