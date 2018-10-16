Show your support for Firefox with new badges

Firefox is only as strong as its passionate users. Because we’re independent, people need to make a conscious choice to use a non-default browser on their system. We’re most successful when happy users tell others about an alternative worth trying.

If you’re a Firefox user and want to show your support, we’ve made a collection of badges you can add to your website to tell users, “I use Firefox, and you should too!”

You can browse the badges and grab the code to display them on a dedicated microsite we’ve built- images are hosted on a Mozilla CDN, so there’s no need to download them (though you’re welcome to if you want). We’ll be adding more badges as time goes on as well.

So whether you’re excited to use a browser from a non-profit with a mission to build a better Internet, or just think Firefox is a kick-ass product, we’d love for you to spread the word.

Thank you for your support!