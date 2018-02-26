It’s Resilient CSS Week

Writing code that works in all web browsers at the same time is one of the most important things we do. New technology is coming out all the time. Yet many of the people visiting the websites we build are using old browsers. How can we use new CSS if it’s not supported in every browser — especially when users keep using old, crufty browsers? Do we have to wait until 100% of people have a browsers with the new feature? Don’t we have to wait until Internet Explorer is dead before we can use the new stuff?

This week, let me explain step-by-step how to write CSS that works in every browser at the same time, including the old ones. By writing resilient CSS, you can use the latest and greatest technologies, and not leave any of your users out.

