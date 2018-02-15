Create VR on the Web using Unity3D

We are happy to announce our latest tool by Mozilla, Unity WebVR Assets . It is free to download and available now on the Unity Asset Store. This tool allows creators to publish and share VR experiences they created in Unity on the open web, with a simple URL or link. These experiences can then be viewed with any WebVR enabled browser such as Firefox (using the Oculus Rift or HTC VIVE) and Microsoft Edge (using a Windows Mixed Reality headset).

With the release of these assets, we hope to bridge the frictionless distribution, ease of use and accessibility of the Web with the best-in-class content creation tools from Unity. We believe this is a great fit for demos, marketing, news content, and any case where traditional application flows may be too time-consuming or troublesome for users.

Since the assets utilize the standards-based WebVR API, it removes the need for any platform specific SDKs and provides the ability to be responsive to different VR configurations. This enables the creation of experiences that can scale to different requirements, including everything from basic, desktop-based, non-VR environments (perhaps using a first-person-shooter-style controls), to full-room-scale and motion controlled VR configurations such as with the HTC VIVE.

Using the WebVR Assets

Getting started couldn’t be easier! From within Unity, launch the Asset Store and search for WebVR to find the WebVR Assets package.

WebVR assets in action porting a Unity game to WebVR.

For full instructions on how to use these assets with your content, check out the Getting Started Guide.

We want to hear from you

We’d love to hear about what you come up with using the WebVR-Assets. Share your work with us by using the #unitywebvr Twitter hashtag.

The Unity WebVR Assets is an open-source project (licensed under Apache 2) available on GitHub:

You are encouraged to:

Reach out to us with any questions you may have or help you may need, and participate in the discussions on the WebVR Slack in the #unity channel.

Credits

This project was heavily influenced by early explorations in using Unity to build for WebVR by @gtk2k.

Also, thanks to @arturitu for creating the 3D-hand models used for controllers in these examples.