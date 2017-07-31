Tour the latest features of the CSS Grid Inspector, July 2017

We began work on a developer tool to help with understanding and using CSS Grid over a year ago. In March, we shipped the first version of a Grid Inspector in the Firefox DevTools along with CSS Grid. Now significant new features are landing in Firefox Nightly. Here’s a tour of what’s arrived in July 2017.

Download Firefox Nightly (if you don’t have it already) to get access to the latest and greatest, and to keep up with the continuing improvements.